Dixon man accused of trying to strangle family member, arrested in Sterling

During the altercation a handgun was fired both inside and outside the home.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Brett E. Benters, 38, of Dixon faces domestic battery, weapons and home invasion charges after allegedly breaking into a family member’s house Wednesday evening.

Benters is being lodged in the Whiteside County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Whiteside County deputies arrived just after 4:30 p.m. to a residence in rural Sterling searching for Benters, who was wanted in Lee County on a previous charge.

Upon investigation, deputies learned that Benters allegedly broke into the home and started fighting with a family member. During the fight, shots were reported fired both inside and outside the residence. Deputies say they recovered a handgun from the scene.

Both Benters and the family member were treated at local hospital for minor injuries. Luckily, no one was shot during the incident. Afterwards, Benters was taken to the Whiteside County jail and is held on $100,000 bond.

