Chicago’s Union Station to see upgrades, according to Mayor Lightfoot

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined senator Dick Durban and congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia with other state and transit leaders to announce upgrades to Chicago’s Union Station.

Amtrak is the leading the application process with an 850 million dollar federal grant to invest in passenger rail services.

If approved, city and state leaders plan to seize the opportunity to expand green transportation services in the Midwest while creating reliable access to and from Chicago, reducing travel times and providing an option for individuals without cars.

Lightfoot said this opportunity would take Union Station into a state of good repair, significantly improving the customer experience and accommodating future growth in both intercity and commuter rail ridership.

“Transportation is a thing that unites us.. there are many things we have in common.. transportation unifies us all, imp future of our region and this project gives us tremendous opportunity,” Lightfood said.

