Advertisement

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces upgrades to Chicago Union Station

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined senator Dick Durban and congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia with other state and transit leaders to announce upgrades to Chicago’s Union Station.

Amtrak is the leading the application process with an 850 million dollar federal grant to invest in passenger rail services.

If approved, city and state leaders want it to be an opportunity to expand green transportation services in the Midwest, it would create reliable access to and from Chicago which would help reduce travel time and give people the opportunity to travel without their cars.

Mayor Lightfoot said this opportunity would modernize Union Station into a state of good repair to significantly improve the customer experience and accommodate future growth in both intercity and commuter rail ridership.

“Transportation is a thing that unites us.. there are many things we have in common.. transportation unifies us all, imp future of our region and this project gives us tremendous opportunity.” Mayor Lori Lightfood said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlem student-athlete Abbi MacGregor, 17, passes away
Harlem student-athlete Abbi MacGregor, 17, passes away
Driver named in fatal Winnebago County crash
Rockford police need help identifying four of several suspects in a string of gas station...
String of gas station lootings in Rockford, search underway
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley warns the public about the dangers of swatting,...
Winnebago Co. officials warn of the seriousness of ‘swatting’
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Illinois leaders look for solutions following Highland Park shooting
Scattered showers in spots possible
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 7/7/2022
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin visits the Meta Data Center in DeKalb on Thursday to tour the...
Dick Durbin in DeKalb pkg
[FILE] Stephenson County sign near US Route 20 in northwest Illinois.
Freeport man identified in Stephenson County fatal crash