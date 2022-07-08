Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces upgrades to Chicago Union Station

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined senator Dick Durban and congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia with other state and transit leaders to announce upgrades to Chicago’s Union Station.

Amtrak is the leading the application process with an 850 million dollar federal grant to invest in passenger rail services.

If approved, city and state leaders want it to be an opportunity to expand green transportation services in the Midwest, it would create reliable access to and from Chicago which would help reduce travel time and give people the opportunity to travel without their cars.

Mayor Lightfoot said this opportunity would modernize Union Station into a state of good repair to significantly improve the customer experience and accommodate future growth in both intercity and commuter rail ridership.

“Transportation is a thing that unites us.. there are many things we have in common.. transportation unifies us all, imp future of our region and this project gives us tremendous opportunity.” Mayor Lori Lightfood said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.