29-year-old found guilty of ‘heinous’ first-degree murder in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A judge has found one of two men involved in a brutal murder guilty of first-degree murder.

Dylan R. Myers, 29, faces 20 years to life in prison for what the judge in a hearing on Thursday called “exceptionally brutal and heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty.”

Myers conviction stems from a murder that took place on March 25, 2020, where the defendant and a co-defendant, Harry Lawson, severely beat Steven Delorme, before dropping his body from a minivan in a secluded area on 20th Avenue in Rockford. Lawson’s trial is set for September 19.

Police say “an alerted citizen” called 9-1-1 to report the crime.

Delorme was rushed to a nearby hospital where healthcare staff found he had been sodomized with an object, possibly a broom stick or plunger, which caused significant internal injuries to the abdominal organs on the left side of his body. Delorme eventually died from his injuries on June 4, 2020.

Myers’ sentencing date is scheduled for August 29.

