Rockford man arrested after drugs found next to a baby during a traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Rockford man faces several charges after investigators say they found drugs next to a baby during a traffic stop on July 2.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car around 11 p.m. near Sandy Hollow Road and Holiday Drive in Rockford. During the traffic stop, the deputies found a large amount of cannabis and cocaine in the back seat of the car, next to a baby. Another small child inside the car was not in any type of safety restraint.

Michael Gregory faces charges of driving under the influence, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and endangerment of a child.

The Sheriff’s Department issues the following reminder that the charges against Gregory are accusations, and Gregory is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

