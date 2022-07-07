Advertisement

Winnebago County Referenda results released

Winnebago County Seal
Winnebago County Seal(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a formatting issue on referendum questions in the June 28 Primary election delayed results, the Winnebago County Clerk’s office have finally released confirmed results. Here are the outcomes of the referenda:

City of Loves Park proposition to continue to levy a municipal retailers’ and occupation tax:

Yes -- 70.93%

No -- 29.07%

North Park Fire District:

Yes -- 58.45%

No -- 41.55%

Northwest Fire District:

Yes -- 57.10%

No -- 42.90%

Pecatonica/Seward Assessment District:

Yes -- 26.93%

No -- 73.07%

Village of Durand to levy a new tax for the purpose of covering the village’s Illinois municipal retirement fund:

Yes -- 32.57%

No -- 67.43%

River Bluff Nursing Home:

Yes -- 57.67%

No -- 42.33%

Representatives from the State’s Attorney’s Office and members of both the Republican and Democratic Central Committees were present during the review process as it took place over the past few days.

