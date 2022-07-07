U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin at a loss for words over economic success in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Big expansions and economic advancement are the focus for U.S. Senator Dick Durbin during a visit to the City of DeKalb. The Democratic leaders highlighted his push to revitalize the prairie state.

“There aren’t many projects that leave a Senator at a loss for words but I just saw one,” Durbin said.

Making way for Meta and more, the City of DeKalb feels an economic boom as the social media giant builds a $1 billion data center in the community. Durbin says this is just the tip of the fiscal iceberg.

“I said at the beginning that Senator Duckworth and I are here to help you in any way that we can, for DeKalb to grow in the right way for the families in this area to know that they’re appreciated and we want more of them,” Durbin said.

The Meta Data Center project will employ more than 1,200 construction workers and eventually a couple hundred permanent ones. All people who Durbin says will contribute to the cities economy.

“After work hanging out whether it’s buying some groceries or having a pint at Byers Brewery or whatever it might be, that impact that they’re already having within our community has been substantial,” said DeKalb Mayor, Cohen Barnes.

Barnes says many big companies are choosing Illinois hoping to relocate based on his community’s success with Meta.

“We’ve got hard working people and we’ve got the commitment of our legislature which is absolutely phenomenal. You’re seeing it first hand like the Senator mentioned this project is just one of many in the state of Illinois,” Barnes said.

And it won’t be the last.

“Mayor has been teasing me with something more to come in the future which I can’t - you don’t want to tell a political figure any secrets,” Durbin said.

Durbin also hinted the city will be working to bring additional transportation for that influx of workers.

“At a time when some people are questioning the future of Illinois, I say come to DeKalb, see what’s happening here, where major companies are making a decision, Meta in this case, that really endorse who we are, the work ethic of the middle-west and the good people that are involved in it,” Durbin said.

