Advertisement

Stephenson County man faces 9 counts of possession of child porn

Mocker is pictured above
Mocker is pictured above(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - On June 29, 2022, Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Tyler Mocker. Mocker was taken into custody at the Stephenson County Courthouse by Sheriff Deputies.

He is charged with the following:

- 3 counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse (A class 2 felony)

- Traveling to meet a child (A class 3 felony)

- Soliciting child pornography (A class 1 felony)

- 9 counts of of Possession of Child Pornography (A class 2 felony)

Mocker was taken to the Stephenson County where he was processed and released on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlem student-athlete Abbi MacGregor, 17, passes away
Harlem student-athlete Abbi MacGregor, 17, passes away
Jesse Thomas Moore, 20, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison followed by 10...
Man gets 20 years for breaking into homes to sexually assault victims, including children
Michael Gregory, 20, of Rockford is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
Drugs found near infant, toddler in vehicle; Rockford man arrested
Winnebago County Seal
Winnebago County Referenda results released
Old Animal Emergency services building
Second Rockford building purchased by abortion clinic doctor

Latest News

Madison-based Doctor, Dr. Dennis Christensen, told 23 News on Thursday that he bought the...
Abortion rights activists gather with doctor wanting to open Rockford clinic
Abortion rights activists gather with doctor wanting to open Rockford clinic
Abortion rights activists gather with doctor wanting to open Rockford clinic
A high speed tabulator with updated software counted more than 20,000 ballots to verify the...
Durand resident puzzled by election ballot formatting error
A high speed tabulator with updated software counted more than 20,000 ballots to verify the...
Durand resident puzzled by election ballot formatting error
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces Thursday new upgrades coming to Chicago Union Station
Chicago’s Union Station to see upgrades, according to Mayor Lightfoot