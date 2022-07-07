Stephenson County man faces 9 counts of possession of child porn
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - On June 29, 2022, Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Tyler Mocker. Mocker was taken into custody at the Stephenson County Courthouse by Sheriff Deputies.
He is charged with the following:
- 3 counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse (A class 2 felony)
- Traveling to meet a child (A class 3 felony)
- Soliciting child pornography (A class 1 felony)
- 9 counts of of Possession of Child Pornography (A class 2 felony)
Mocker was taken to the Stephenson County where he was processed and released on a $150,000 bond.
