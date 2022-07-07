Stephenson County man arrested on several charges, including 9 counts of possession of child pornography

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - On June 29, 2022, Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Tyler Mocker. Mocker was taken into custody at the Stephenson County Courthouse by Sheriff Deputies.

He is charged with the following:

- 3 counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse (A class 2 felony)

- Traveling to meet a child (A class 3 felony)

- Soliciting child pornography (A class 1 felony)

- 9 counts of of Possession of Child Pornography (A class 2 felony)

Mocker was taken to the Stephenson County where he was processed and released on a $150,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Department want to remind the public that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

