Stephenson County man arrested on several charges, including 9 counts of possession of child pornography

Mocker is pictured above
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - On June 29, 2022, Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Tyler Mocker. Mocker was taken into custody at the Stephenson County Courthouse by Sheriff Deputies.

He is charged with the following:

- 3 counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse (A class 2 felony)

- Traveling to meet a child (A class 3 felony)

- Soliciting child pornography (A class 1 felony)

- 9 counts of of Possession of Child Pornography (A class 2 felony)

Mocker was taken to the Stephenson County where he was processed and released on a $150,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Department want to remind the public that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

