Showers/T-Storms Likely Tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with a few scattered showers possible late this afternoon. Highs in the mid to low 80′s. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely tonight with lows in the 60′s. Slight chance for a few showers 1st half of Friday with clearing by late afternoon/evening. Highs around 80. Picture perfect with low humidity and low 80′s for both Saturday and Sunday. Dry weather to continue well into next week.

