Showers/T-Storms Likely Tonight

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with a few scattered showers possible late this afternoon. Highs in the mid to low 80′s. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely tonight with lows in the 60′s. Slight chance for a few showers 1st half of Friday with clearing by late afternoon/evening. Highs around 80. Picture perfect with low humidity and low 80′s for both Saturday and Sunday. Dry weather to continue well into next week.

