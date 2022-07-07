Second Rockford building purchased by Abortion Clinic Doctor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Madison-based Doctor, Dr. Dennis Christensen, told 23 News on Thursday that he bought the former Animal Emergency Clinic, at 4236 Maray Drive. The property was purchased on June 14, 2022.

At this point, the building is undergoing renovations, and the future is undecided.

Christensen had intended on opening a clinic this week at the first building he bought on 611 Auburn Street, but it was condemned by the city.

