Rock House Kids receives grant money to help battle child food insecurity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 250 kids in Rockford rely on Rock House Kids to get a meal each day, and Rock House Kids Development Coordinator Nicole Bergren says with no government funding, the non-profit relies on donations from people in the region when it comes to feeding those children.

“Normally we don’t know where their next meal is coming from, but when it’s summer, it’s even harder,” said Bergren. “We’ve seen a major decline in the tangible items, because I think it’s hard for other families who were donating.”

On top of inflation affecting families and people all across the U.S., it’s been no stranger to Rock House Kids. That is why local organizations decided to step in.

“We’re just overwhelmed by all the need and trying to help them,” said United Way of Rock River Valley CEO and President Julie Bosma.

Bergren says the $22,500 dollars donated from United Way of Rock River Valley, will really go a long a way. It will help to remove the burden of daily costs to provide essentials, hot meals, and take home food bags to hundreds.

“The fact that we can fill in those gaps for them is really what we were trying to do,” said Bosma.

The money from United Way, is just a portion of the $37,000 dollars donated, the other $14,500 dollars coming in from the Northern Illinois Food Bank. Bergren says these donations are living proof there is faith in humanity, when it comes to making an impact on a child, who may have no one to trust.

“Building that trust, it takes a lot of time, and sometimes it does start with a meal, it does start with a hug,” said Bergren.

Rock House Kids is in the works of expanding their facility so they can reach double the amount of meals they serve on a day to day basis. The non-profit serves children from first grade all the way to grade 12.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.