Advertisement

Rock House Kids receives grant money to help battle child food insecurity

Local organizations donated a total of $37,000 to help fight food insecurity for kids in Rockford.
Rock House Kids receives grant to help them fight food insecurity in Rockford
Rock House Kids receives grant to help them fight food insecurity in Rockford(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 250 kids in Rockford rely on Rock House Kids to get a meal each day, and Rock House Kids Development Coordinator Nicole Bergren says with no government funding, the non-profit relies on donations from people in the region when it comes to feeding those children.

“Normally we don’t know where their next meal is coming from, but when it’s summer, it’s even harder,” said Bergren. “We’ve seen a major decline in the tangible items, because I think it’s hard for other families who were donating.”

On top of inflation affecting families and people all across the U.S., it’s been no stranger to Rock House Kids. That is why local organizations decided to step in.

“We’re just overwhelmed by all the need and trying to help them,” said United Way of Rock River Valley CEO and President Julie Bosma.

Bergren says the $22,500 dollars donated from United Way of Rock River Valley, will really go a long a way. It will help to remove the burden of daily costs to provide essentials, hot meals, and take home food bags to hundreds.

“The fact that we can fill in those gaps for them is really what we were trying to do,” said Bosma.

The money from United Way, is just a portion of the $37,000 dollars donated, the other $14,500 dollars coming in from the Northern Illinois Food Bank. Bergren says these donations are living proof there is faith in humanity, when it comes to making an impact on a child, who may have no one to trust.

“Building that trust, it takes a lot of time, and sometimes it does start with a meal, it does start with a hug,” said Bergren.

Rock House Kids is in the works of expanding their facility so they can reach double the amount of meals they serve on a day to day basis. The non-profit serves children from first grade all the way to grade 12.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park police: ‘Swatting’ prank poses threat for social media gain
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley warns the public about the dangers of swatting,...
Winnebago Co. officials warn of the seriousness of ‘swatting’
Rockford police need help identifying four of several suspects in a string of gas station...
String of gas station lootings in Rockford, search underway
Driver named in fatal Winnebago County crash
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

New roads and sidewalks coming to Freeport
Freeport’s Chicago Ave. sees first upgrades in 140 years
New roads and sidewalks in Freeport
Freeport Chicago Avenue construction updates
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announces a $1.4 million grant for Head start Project
Bustos announces $1.4 million funds for Head start Project
The 17th Judicial Circuit Court established the Therapeutic Intervention Program, or TIP Court...
TIP Court gives graduates a sense of belonging