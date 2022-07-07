Quiet Thursday ahead, but more rain in view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a remarkably active start to the week, the Stateline was able to catch its collective breath Wednesday. Gone are the heat, humidity, and multiple rounds of thunderstorms, but not until all three left a significant footprint on the area.

When all was said and done, nearly a half a foot of rain came down in parts of Northern Illinois Tuesday, and while Rockford picked up only a quarter of that amount, the two day total rainfall of 2.39″ at RFD was more than the Forest City had seen in all of June!

Much of the Stateline, especially north of US-20 and I-90, saw extremely heavy rainfall Tuesday and Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Some places near the Stateline saw more than five inches of rain Tuesday and Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Cooler temperatures and calmer conditions have infiltrated the region Wednesday, though the humidity hasn’t left entirely. That’s why we’re not to shut the door on rain chances entirely, given the fact a stationary front sits just to our south.

The good news, though, is that our next rain is not imminent. We will start our Thursday with a bit of sunshine, though cloudiness will quickly gather by late morning, and light rain may commence as early as mid to late afternoon.

Clouds will dominate by midday and thereafter. Showers will approach as the afternoon progresses. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are to become more widespread as we approach the evening hours Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More widespread rains become likely after sunset, and then taking us through most of the overnight hours Thursday. The early read is that the heaviest rain is to come along and south of Interstate 88, and more likely, south of Interstate 80.

Showers will continue for much of Thursday night, with the heaviest looking to be just south of the Rockford Metro. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While embedded thunderstorms aren’t to be ruled out with any of this activity, our placement north of the stationary frontal boundary will keep winds off of Lake Michigan, thus keeping our atmosphere more on the stable side. South of the boundary, again, along and south of Interstate 80, is where we’ll find more in the way of instability, and that’s where the Storm Prediction Center places the greatest risk for severe weather.

While thunder cannot be ruled out Thursday night, severe weather is not likely to occur. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers should wrap up rather quickly Friday, though a few lingering showers are possible through mid-morning.

Rain will likely be exiting the area by early to mid morning Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain should be done once and for all by midday Friday, with mixed sunshine quickly emerging thereafter. By late Friday afternoon, skies may very well be mostly sunny, though a rather stiff northeasterly wind will likely restrict temperatures to the lower 80s.

Rain should be done by midday Friday, with mixed sunshine beginning to emerge by then. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Mostly sunny skies are expected by mid to late afternoon Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At first glance, the weekend is shaping up to be spectacular, with bright sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures Saturday should reach the lower 80s once again, while Sunday will see temperatures inch up into the middle 80s.

Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until Sunday night.

