IHSA releases football schedules for upcoming season, some local teams to play Thursdays, Saturdays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fridays in the fall won’t be the same this year, as a number of teams deal with scheduling conflicts, both with finding opponents and finding referees. Thursday, the Illinois High School Association released the schedules for the upcoming season with many local teams playing on Thursdays and Saturdays.

In the Rockford area, the NIC-10 and NUIC saw the biggest changes to the timing of their games, while the Big Northern Conference was left untouched. Here are a few of the highlights.

In the NIC-10, Only Belvidere North and Hononegah will play all nine of their games Friday night. Everyone else has at least one Saturday game. Harlem has three Saturday games, while Belvidere and Boylan each have two. According to the IHSA website, Auburn and Jefferson will kickoff at noon on Friday, Oct. 14.

The BNC will kickoff each of its games on Fridays at 7. Defending Class 3A state champions Byron will start the season with a pair of road games at Stillman Valley and Winnebago.

Each of the nine teams in the NUIC had to search for an out-of-conference opponent. Defending Class 1A state champs Lena-Winslow filled their Week 6 vacancy. According to head coach Ric Arand, the Panthers will welcome Woodstock Marian to Lena on September 30. Forreston and Eastland-Pearl City will meet in a rare Thursday night game on Sept. 8.

8-Man has also seen some changes. The league has expanded to 29 teams, up from 24 the year prior. Christian Life also returns this season after taking a year off. The league has also been split into five divisions with Central 1 and 2, North 1 and 2, and South.

15 teams statewide are still looking to fill at least one vacant week. You can search for each team’s schedule by clicking on the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.