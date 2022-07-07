Advertisement

Harlem student-athlete Abbi MacGregor, 17, passes away

MacGregor was a member of the XC, track, and basketball teams
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - On Tuesday, July 6, Harlem High School confirmed the passing of 17-year-old rising senior Abbi MacGregor.

According to a GoFundMe page for MacGregor, she had been dealing with vision issues and dizziness, followed by a fall in the shower. After an MRI, on June 28, the scan showed a tumor in her brain, and MacGregor was immediately sent to the hospital.

Abbi was a three-sport athlete at Harlem competing in cross country, track, and basketball. Harlem will have grief counselors available at the high school on Thursday, July 7 from 8-12, and Friday, July 8 from 9-12.

