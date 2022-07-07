Advertisement

GoFundMe raises nearly $3 million for 2-year-old boy orphaned in July 4th parade mass shooting

Kevin and Irina McCarthy were among the seven people who died in the July Fourth massacre on...
Kevin and Irina McCarthy were among the seven people who died in the July Fourth massacre on Monday.(Irina Colon via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CNN) – A GoFundMe campaign for the toddler who was left orphaned in the July Fourth mass shooting has raised nearly $3 million in its first day.

Tens of thousands of people have made contributions to support 2-year-old Aiden McCarthy, who lost both of his parents in the Highland Park parade shooting.

Kevin and Irina McCarthy were among the seven people who died in the July Fourth massacre on Monday. Aiden was found alive, pinned underneath the body of his father.

The verified GoFundMe campaign was started Tuesday by family relative Irina Colon.

“At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” the page reads.

The money will support Aiden and his caregivers until he becomes an adult. As of Thursday afternoon, the page has raised $2.94 million.

Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman donated $18,000, the fundraiser’s largest single donation so far.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlem student-athlete Abbi MacGregor, 17, passes away
Harlem student-athlete Abbi MacGregor, 17, passes away
Driver named in fatal Winnebago County crash
Rockford police need help identifying four of several suspects in a string of gas station...
String of gas station lootings in Rockford, search underway
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley warns the public about the dangers of swatting,...
Winnebago Co. officials warn of the seriousness of ‘swatting’
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime", in New York on Monday,...
Actor James Caan dies at 82
LIVE: Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, others
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns