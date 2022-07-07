Freeport’s Chicago Ave. sees first upgrades in 140 years

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport leaders say Chicago Ave needs upgrades that will cost the pretzel city more than a half a million dollars.

“As long as we can keep a path in-between the trucks, I think we’ll be okay,” said Dr. Bob Kunze, a physician at Evolve Chiropractic.

Kunze watches the construction on Chicago Ave just outside his business’s front door. While he admits he gets a few customer complaints, he understands it needs to happen. Kunz says business remains brisk despite the challenges.

“Yeah we were given a notice but the way I read it is that it was going to start on the ends of Chicago and work towards the middle. And this obviously is in the middle of Chicago,” said Kunz.

More than $500,000 in grants will fund the project. It will include new pavement, sidewalks for safer travel and crossing, as well as new storm drains to prevent flooding.

Rob Boyer, Freeport Public Works Director says, “It’s going to be a huge benefit to the downtown, so that’s going to benefit everyone. It’s also in the Third Ward which is underserved, so it’s a nice benefit to the underserved population.”

The city wants to make the area more inviting as well. That includes adding gathering spaces, several trees, and improved street lighting. Leaders hope shoppers visit their favorite spots downtown, but encourage them to be alert to construction hazards.

“Downtown businesses are still open. It is a bit of, it’s dusty and there’s construction moving quickly so it’s hard to know exactly where to come but I wanted to extend the message to everybody to please come down and continue to patronize downtown businesses,” said Boyer.

