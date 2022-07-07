Freeport student a finalist in National Doodle for Google contest

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport School District Student Amelia Winter is a finalist in Google’s national Doodle for Google contest. This contest is open to students in grades K-12 all around the country, with just one drawing picked for each state per category. Students are invited to create their own Google Doodle for the chance to have it featured on Google.com.

Amelia is representing the Land of Lincoln in the K-3rd grade category. Amelia’s fantastic drawing was selected from thousands of entries received this year. Students at Center Elementary School helped Amelia celebrate during a surprise assembly.

Her drawing, as seen above, is called “Golden Doodle” and inspired by her dog. Amelia writes “I care for myself by surrounding myself with love from my dog Dasher.”

If she wins, Amelia’s drawing will be featured on the homepage of the website, and she will take home a $30,000 scholarship. Her school will also receive a $50,000 tech package towards establishing and improving computer labs, or setting up a technology program.

You can vote for Amelia’s drawing here.

