Freeport man identified in Stephenson County fatal crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office identified 55-year-old Leonard Moran of Freeport as the victim of a rollover crash on June 26.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. in a field near U.S. 20, half a mile west of Rink Road. Moran was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

