Freeport man identified in Stephenson County fatal crash

[FILE] Stephenson County sign near US Route 20 in northwest Illinois.
[FILE] Stephenson County sign near US Route 20 in northwest Illinois.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office identified 55-year-old Leonard Moran of Freeport as the victim of a rollover crash on June 26.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. in a field near U.S. 20, half a mile west of Rink Road. Moran was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

