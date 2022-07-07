Freeport man identified in Stephenson County fatal crash
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office identified 55-year-old Leonard Moran of Freeport as the victim of a rollover crash on June 26.
The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. in a field near U.S. 20, half a mile west of Rink Road. Moran was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.
Investigators have not said what caused the crash.
