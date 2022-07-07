Blackhawks trade DeBrincat to Senators for a package of draft picks

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of will they or won’t they, the Blackhawks announce Thursday they have dealt All-Star winger Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators. In return, Chicago will receive the No. 7 and No. 39 overall picks in the 2022 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in 2024.

“We thank Alex for his tireless dedication to the Blackhawks organization over the last five seasons and wish him the best in Ottawa,” said General Manager Kyle Davidson in a statement.

The Blackhawks now have ten total picks in this year’s draft with seven selections in the first three rounds.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision to trade a player of Alex’s caliber. We feel as if this move sets the Blackhawks up for future success by giving us additional flexibility and future talent. Securing this early of a first-round pick for tonight and an additional second-round selection tomorrow allows us to fortify our prospect base with high-end players who we expect to be a difference makers in the coming years.”

DeBrincat’s name had been swirling around in trade rumors for weeks. The 24-year-old had one year remaining on his contract with a $6.4M cap hit.

“Although we didn’t have a first pick in the draft until today, our scouting staff has been anticipating this scenario. I have been clear in my desire to move into the first round, and we are excited to move up and make a pick this evening.”

DeBrincat was a second round pick by Chicago in the 2016 NHL Draft. He had 160 goals and 147 assists for 307 points in 368 regular season games. He added two goals and four assists for six points in nine postseason contests during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This past season DeBrincat led the Blackhawks in goals with 41. Patrick Kane was second on the team with 26.

