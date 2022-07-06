UW Health Madison pediatric patient leaves hospital after two years

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - It was a day for celebrating at UW Health Kids as 3-year-old Kingston Vang Wraggs left the hospital after nearly two years. Kingston was born in 2018 and was a healthy newborn, but at three months old, a bulge appeared in his abdomen and he was hospitalized.

Kingston was diagnosed with a rare kidney disorder called congenital nephrotic syndrome, which allows the kidney to pass too much protein in urine. Those proteins are needed for development. The only cure for the disorder is a kidney transplant, but as a three-month-old, Kingston was far too young to get a new organ.

Kingston was put on dialysis at home after having both kidneys removed, but in September of 2020, Kingston’s father, Tommy, brought his son to the emergency when he noticed restlessness from Kingston. His fatherly instinct saved his son’s life, as Kingston went into cardiac arrest. The episode led doctors to discover another life-threatening condition. Kingston had a flesh-eating bacterial infection where his G-tube met his stomach.

To fight this disease, the now-two-year-old would stay in the hospital for over a year. It was only after that healed that doctors began to look for a new kidney for Kingston. In June, a miracle happened for the Vang Wraggs family. A perfect kidney match was found, and Kingston finally received the transplant he needed.

“Kingston beat so many odds,” said UW Health Kids pediatric transplant surgeon, Dr. Tony D’Alessandro said. “First with his diagnosis, then with such a severe infection, and even just finding a kidney donor that could work for his size and complications, it is so gratifying to see him discharged from the hospital.”

On Wednesday, Kingston left the hospital after spending two of his three years at UW Health Kids in Madison.

“We sometimes didn’t think he would ever leave the PICU, or leave the hospital,” said Dr. Allison Redpath Mahon, one of Kingston’s nephrologists. “We don’t really use the word miracle in medicine, but Kingston is a miracle.”

Kingston and his dad will spend time at the Ronald McDonald House to transition into life outside of the hospital.

“Kingston has something like 30 or 40 mommies,” Wraggs said. “They took care of him, they rocked him to sleep, they braided his hair, they loved him like he was their own child.”

Dozens of doctors, nurses and UW Health specialists gathered to celebrate Kingston’s discharge from the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.