TIP Court gives graduates a sense of belonging

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Tears of joy fill a courtroom as family and friends see four people graduate from a program that turned their lives around.

The 17th Judicial Circuit Court established the Therapeutic Intervention Program, or TIP Court in 2005 to help those in the criminal justice system with a mental illness get the help they need and focus on a positive path in life.

Crystal Hurd’s day filled with emotions. She is one of four recent graduates of the 17th circuit court’s Therapeutic Intervention Program. Hurd entered the program in 2020 after struggling with abandonment and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I didn’t know what other way to turn to and other people seeing something I didn’t see myself,” says Hurd. “Not only did I graduate, I got off probation today. So I was like, is today real? Pinch me to see if I’m awake.”

Hurd took part in several sessions including a wellness program and behavior therapy. She calls her journey a struggle but credits the program for giving her a sense of belonging.

“They make you feel like you’re somebody and that you’re not just somebody that’s out there and they don’t look down on you. They don’t judge you on their understanding. They’re loving, you know, and they’re here to help,” says Hurd.

Program leaders say participants are held accountable for their treatment through intensive supervision and frequent court appearances.

“Remembering where they were in life when they came into the program, and everything that they’ve accomplished, and the wonderful team that I work with. It makes it all extremely rewarding and worthwhile,” says TIP Court Presiding Judge Janet R. Holmgren.

“I want to live my epic life. You know, things I’ve never done you know, I like to go skydiving one day... This was the beginning. But to know that this doesn’t have to be it for me. That’s more exciting I can move forward now.”

Hurd says because of TIP Court, she had a healthy baby and has another on the way.

Wednesday afternoon was the court’s 32nd graduation. Almost 190 people graduated from the program since it started in 2005.

