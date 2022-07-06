Advertisement

Rockford man accused of sex crimes against 13 year-old victim

Gary Coldiron, 36, of Rockford was arrested Friday, July 1 in Boone County, Ill.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old man is in custody Wednesday in connection with sexual assault to a minor.

Gary Coldiron, of Rockford, was arrested Friday, July 1 in Boone County, Ill., and faces one count of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The charges stem from an incident reported to Rockford police on Monday, June 6. Investigators were told that a juvenile under the age of 13 was sexually assaulted in the 3700 block of Keith View Drive, Rockford.

Coldiron was identified as a suspect during investigation. He’s being held in the Winnebago County jail awaiting court.

