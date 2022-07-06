Advertisement

July 6 birthdays

By MC
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 6 birthdays

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park police: ‘Swatting’ prank poses threat for social media gain
Deputy Sheriff Christopher Covelli shared details about Crimo's arrest Monday night.
Police: Crimo pre-planned attack, used AR-15 style weapon
Rockford police need help identifying four of several suspects in a string of gas station...
String of gas stations robbed in Rockford, search underway
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley warns the public about the dangers of swatting,...
Winnebago Co. officials warn of the seriousness of ‘swatting’
City of Rockford proclaims July Fourth "Izer Tilson Day."
Rockford man turns 108 on July Fourth

Latest News

Mary's Market Mondays
Mary’s Market Mondays
A stop work order notice hangs on the window of a property that could house abortion services...
‘Condemned’ sign posted on proposed abortion services clinic in Rockford
Food truck vendors find ways to still sell their food without Food Truck Tuesday
Food Truck Tuesday cancels for second time this summer
Food Truck Tuesday cancellation
Food Truck Tuesday cancellation