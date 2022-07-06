Advertisement

Its salad season at Mary’s Market

Tastes like 40 years of perfection in every bite.
By MC
Published: Jul. 6, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For days when you don’t want to cook, Mary’s Market has you covered.

Beat the summer heat with fresh garden salads complimented by soft, cheese-filled bread! Mary’s Market has four varieties of salad to choose from; Tropical Mango, Triple Berry, Market Garden and Green Goddess- all with perfectly paired salad dressings.

This weekend, Mary’s Market celebrates 40 years serving the Rockford community and surrounding area.

To celebrate they’re giving away a free cup of coffee with any purchase on Friday, and a free cookie with any purchase on Saturday.

Mary’s Market staff will get together Sunday to celebrate as a family, including the famous, tight-nit bakery crew Linda, Juan and Rafael who’ve been with the company for more than three decades.

Head over to Mary’s Market this week for one of their refreshing salads, delicious baked goods and tasty giveaways celebrating 40 years of perfection!

