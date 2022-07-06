Inflation narrows profit margin for local farmers

STATELINE (WIFR) - From gas prices to the conflict in Ukraine, farmers across the Stateline feel the impact of inflation and some don’t see any relief in sight.

Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau President Brent Pollard says between inflation, COVID and other stressors, it’s difficult for farmers to profit off their crops. Farmers don’t set prices on the goods they buy, so they say they must watch their bottom line to account for price increases in their farming operations.

“When the price that we receive from things goes up in demand for that too, once that makes whatever this market goes down. Even more painful for us as farmers. Usually the bigger the upswing is, the bigger the downswing is too,” says Pollard.

The profit margin for the items farmers produce, including milk, corn and wheat, is much smaller than it was a year ago. Stephenson County Farm Bureau President Steve Fricke says this margin causes even more strain for farmers like him, who sell bushels of grain at a lower price.

“If you’re just a grain producer, you’d really like to see it stay up there to cover those costs that you had incurred. From expensive fertilizer and other inputs,” says Fricke.

Fricke says the biggest thing he deals with on his farm are fuel costs. He pays one thousand dollars to fill up a semi compared to 400 dollars before the gas hike. Given higher costs on crops and equipment, farmers believe there isn’t any relief on the horizon.

“It’s not like it was in the early 80s, where we’re seeing a lot of farmers that are going to go out of business,” says Fricke. “We’ve planned for those and tried to make sure that we can weather a storm for one or two years and hope that out of five years, you have three good ones.”

“It just seems like uncertainty is the new thing that’s certain for us,” says Pollard.

Drought concerns are another problem farmers face, but Fricke says there isn’t too much farmers can do to help out their crops.

