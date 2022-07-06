Advertisement

Illinois Supreme Court creates judicial safety committee

The Illinois Supreme Court building in Springfield, Illinois.
The Illinois Supreme Court building in Springfield, Illinois.(Mike Miletich)
By Mike Miletich
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois Supreme Court created a committee Wednesday to focus on judicial security and safety.

This group will be responsible for giving recommendations and updates about threats made to the state’s courts, new intelligence, and other information. Members will work with the Supreme Court’s judicial and law enforcement partners to monitor and review current and anticipated security needs before making recommendations to the court.

Chief Justice Anne Burke said the Illinois Supreme Court is committed to ensuring the safety of judges and justices.

“Threats to the judiciary continue to increase and the committee will help us address them,” Burke said.

Jim Cimarossa, the marshal of the Illinois Supreme Court, will chair the new committee. First District Appellate Court Justice Mathias Delort, Second District Appellate Court Justice George Bridges, 12th Circuit Court Judge Susan O’Leary, Cook County Circuit Judge E. Kenneth Wright, 22nd Circuit Court Judge Michael Chmiel, and the Hon. Mark VandeWiele will also serve with Cimarossa.

The Supreme Court appointed members from the Illinois State Police, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police to serve on the committee as well. The executive director of the Attorney Registration and Discipline Commission will also be appointed to the committee.

Congress passed a plan last month to provide more security to justices of the United States Supreme Court. That plan gained significant support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle after a man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after threatening to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The legislation allows families of the nine justices to have police protection if the court’s marshal finds additional protection is necessary for their safety. President Joe Biden signed the plan into law on June 16.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park police: ‘Swatting’ prank poses threat for social media gain
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley warns the public about the dangers of swatting,...
Winnebago Co. officials warn of the seriousness of ‘swatting’
Rockford police need help identifying four of several suspects in a string of gas station...
String of gas station lootings in Rockford, search underway
Deputy Sheriff Christopher Covelli shared details about Crimo's arrest Monday night.
Police: Crimo pre-planned attack, used AR-15 style weapon
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Beloit home is struck by lightning after Tuesday evening storms
Beloit lightning strike pkg
Superintendent of schools says the 15 acre property offers many possibilities for the area.
David L. Rahn Junior High property up for sale
One Beloit family is without a home after storms rip through the Stateline on Tuesday evening....
Beloit family displaced after house struck by lightning during Tuesday storms
Railroad crossing
Belvidere railroad crossing to see safety upgrades, new signals
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money