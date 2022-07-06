Advertisement

Highland Park shooter contemplated shooting in Madison-area

Highland Park Police said they have taken Robert E. Crimo III into custody in connection with...
Highland Park Police said they have taken Robert E. Crimo III into custody in connection with the Fourth of July parade shooting at Highland Park, Illinois.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of killing seven people during a Highland Park parade on the Fourth of July had “contemplated” a shooting while in the Madison area on Monday.

Task force spokesman Christopher Covelli revealed the new information during a news conference on Wednesday. Police said the suspected shooter , identified as Robert Crimo, had 60 rounds left.

According to Covelli, investigators believe Crimo didn’t go through with that shooting because he hadn’t planned or strategized for it. Covelli did not provide information on which event may have been targeted.

The previous day, Covelli said Crimo traveled to the Madison area before turning around and going back to Illinois, authorities confirmed during a news conference. In a press conference regarding charges against the suspect, authorities said they were still working many angles as to why the suspect was in the Madison area.

According to NBC5 Investigates in Chicago, the suspect took his phone to Madison and dumped it there to throw off authorities.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer confirmed Tuesday that the FBI was in contact with local police regarding the Highland Park shooting.

This is a breaking news update. NBC15 News will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

