Freeport native to officiate kickboxing at 2022 World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIFR) - Tim “Zurk” Mazurkiewicz never intended to get as far as he did when it came to his kickboxing career.

“Got in the sport kind of by accident,” Zurk said, “I went and watched the Tough Man back in 1997 and I said ‘man, I can do that and I can win that’ and I came back and did a little training, fought in the 1998 Tough Man Rockford and from there was thrust into kickboxing.”

After time as a fighter, Zurk made the transition to officiating in the early 2000s and began to rise through the ranks of the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations.

“It’s an honorable and exhilarating experience and then as we got involved with helping develop everything, creating checks and regulations of things that I’ve seen that we could do to improve this sport and that has created fairness, it took me a while to get through to the Russians because there had always been such collusiveness with trying to cheat and so forth and finally,” Zurk said, “We both came to an understanding as I expressed to him ‘if we ever want to come to the Olympics, you cannot be Russia versus America, it must be red corner versus blue corner.”

Russia and Belarus have been barred from competing in this year’s World Games due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The sport has come a long way though, the World Games provide sports like kickboxing and others a platform for sports that don’t get to compete at the Olympics. The 2022 Games will be the first time that kickboxing is an official World Games sport along with drone racing, canoe marathon, breaking, women’s fastball, and parkour.

“It’s just very honorable to see some of these guys that made and created this sport and put it on the map and being involved in helping teach seminars,” Zurk said.

