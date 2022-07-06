Advertisement

Dixon grad Isaiah Roby claimed off waivers by Spurs

Roby was waived by the Thunder on July 3 after playing with OKC the past three seasons
Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore (23) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore (23) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) battle for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)(Garett Fisbeck | AP)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After playing in the majority of Oklahoma City’s games the past two seasons, 2016 Dixon graduate Isaiah Roby will play for San Antonio after being claimed off waivers Tuesday.

In 45 games last season which included 28 starts, Roby averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. This won’t be the first move in Roby’s pro career, after being drafted by Detroit in 2019 before being traded to Dallas and then Oklahoma City.

