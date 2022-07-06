Dixon grad Isaiah Roby claimed off waivers by Spurs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After playing in the majority of Oklahoma City’s games the past two seasons, 2016 Dixon graduate Isaiah Roby will play for San Antonio after being claimed off waivers Tuesday.

In 45 games last season which included 28 starts, Roby averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. This won’t be the first move in Roby’s pro career, after being drafted by Detroit in 2019 before being traded to Dallas and then Oklahoma City.

