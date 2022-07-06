David L. Rahn Junior High property up for sale

MOUNT MORRIS, Ill. (WIFR) - The Oregon School Board has voted on what to do with the former David L. Rahn Junior High; and the property is now open to bidders.

Less than a year ago, the board voted to close the only junior high in the area. Now, the upcoming school year will be the first time the junior high kids join the high school students under the same roof.

Oregon Community Unit School District 220 Superintendent Tom Mahoney says combining the two schools will improve the students’ education experience.

“We’re really excited about the additional course offerings that our students will be able to take including Spanish and agriculture,” says Mahoney.

Meanwhile, Mahoney says the 15-acre junior high property offers endless opportunities for investors, which will ultimately help the community. It was first offered to the Village of Mount Morris, but the village declined.

“We certainly believe, given the location close to a senior living facility in the heart of the community, that’s some real opportunities for an investor,” says Mahoney.

Anyone who is interested in bidding on the property, can do so here. On August 9, the board will open the sealed bids.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.