Cooler, Becoming Partly Cloudy
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy this morning with a few left over showers. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the middle to low 80′s. We could see a few afternoon showers around I-88 and points to the south. Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 60′s. Chances for showers tomorrow with highs back in the middle 80′s. Low humidity and low 80′s for the weekend.

