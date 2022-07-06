Chicago troubadour Mark Dvorak brings folk music to Midtown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An intimate space in Midtown Rockford returns to its music roots with a performance by a well-known folk artist.

Singer song-writer Mark Dvorak makes his way back to Rockford at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22 to play a show at Inscape Collective.

The former space held by Just Goods Fair Trades Store is a familiar venue for music lovers in the region, and welcomes Dvorak with co-hosts Rockford Urban Ministries and Oak Health. Parking for the show is available behind the store at 201 7th St., Rockford.

A former member of the Old Town School of Folk Music’s faculty, Dvorak is a master of the acoustic guitar and five-string banjo. He has performed all over the country, and has produced several CDs, including a collection of songs by the Weavers and an album especially for young listeners, “Old Songs & New People” which won the Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award.

Concert-goers will have an opportunity to shop the unique offerings of Inscape Collective an hour before the show and until 9 p.m. after Dvorak performs. Regular store hours are 11 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Those interested in future concerts and activities at the space can visit www.inscapecollective.org for a list of events.

