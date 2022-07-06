Advertisement

Candidates announced for 15th Judicial Circuit vacancy

Comments on any candidate can be submitted in writing before July 29.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Six candidates have submitted applications for the judicial vacancy in the 15th Circuit court.

Judges currently serving in the 15th Circuit will vote between Hon. Allison M. Huntley, Kathleen A. L. Isley, Eric D. Morrow, Anthony W. Peska, Michael C. Rock and Ann E. Switzer to fill the position.

Individuals with knowledge of any candidate are invited to share comments regarding candidacy with Chief Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert. Comments can be submitted in writing via mail or email. Anonymous comments will not be considered by the Circuit Judges voting on the candidates.

The mailing address for comment submission is:

Honorable Jacquelyn D. Ackert, Chief Judge, 106 S. 5th Street, Suite 306A, Oregon, IL 61061.

Emailed comments can be directed to toms@15thjudicialcircuit.com. All comments should be received no later than July 29.

The 15th Judicial Circuit is located in northwestern Illinois, comprised of Carroll, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle and Stephenson counties.

