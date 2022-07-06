Advertisement

Bustos announces $1.4 million funds for Head start Project

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announces a $1,473,639 grant for the Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency (NICAA). The grant will also be put towards a head start program.

The NCIAA seeks to diminish the causes and effects of poverty by helping people identify and obtain resources to achieve stability to build stronger families and communities.

“Today, I’m pleased to announce that over $1.4 million in federal funds are heading to the Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency. This funding will help set up our children for success in school and beyond.” Said Bustos.

Head Start promotes school readiness for young children by providing programming to enhance cognitive, social and emotional development.

The program serves more than 36 million children.

