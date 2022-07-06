Blackhawks release 2022-23 schedule, open season at Colorado

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Blackhawks released their 2022-23 regular season schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The rebuilding Hawks will get an up close look at what it takes to become a Stanley Cup champion again when Chicago opens the season against the defending champion Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Blackhawks will start the year on a three-game road trip before returning to the United Center for a four-game homestand, including the home opener against the Detroit Red Wings on October 21.

The #Blackhawks will open the regular season in Colorado against the newly crowned Stanley Cup champs. pic.twitter.com/c91xypi8hd — Joe Olmo (@Joe_Olmo) July 6, 2022

Blackhawks fans will have plenty of opportunities to see their team on a weekend. They play 19 of their 41 home contests either Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. They’ll spend the first two weeks of January at home with their longest homestand of seven games from January 1-17. Their longest road trip is a 5-game stretch March 16-25.

Other notable dates include the a matinee home game against Montreal the Friday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 25), ringing in the new year New Year’s Eve in Columbus, then turning around and spending the first day of 2023 at home against San Jose. The regular season concludes on Thursday, April 13 at home against Philadelphia.

You can download a copy of the schedule and find out more about season ticket information here.

