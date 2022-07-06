Bird scooters soar in popularity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Electric scooters rose to prominence in 2018; starting in bigger cities - then moving to smaller ones like Rockford, Freeport and South Beloit.

Rockford started its pilot program with Bird in May of 2021, and since then the scooters have become very popular.

“It’s certainly something that Rockford’s been interested in. You know, in terms of being able to solve and provide multi mobile options to our residents and services. Not only from, I was talking about the commuting but from the recreation and being able to go out and enjoy the riverfront in a very fun way,” Karl Franzen, Rockford Economic and Community Director, told 23 News.

With gas prices so high, Bird scooters can be seen as an alternative form of transportation. The scooters are environmentally friendly, and less pricey than driving, especially if you’re just going downtown. It costs one dollar to start one up, plus a price per minute cost that ranges from 15 to 50 cents. It’s so popular in Rockford, that the city is actually expanding the places you can ride. With this expansion comes the goal of putting more Birds on the street, so people won’t have to walk far to find one.

“This is a fluid process, we’re always continuously monitoring where there’s opportunities or where there may be challenges on certain streets. But currently it extends west to east from Central Ave on the West to 11th Street on the east, and then from 15th street going North,” Franzen said.

Franzen says the city has an agreement with Bird that they’re the only scooter company allowed in the city, so you won’t find other brands like Lime, if you’re trying to find scooters in town.

So far, the city has had no issues with the destruction or vandalism of these scooters.

