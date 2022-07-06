Belvidere railroad crossing to see safety upgrades, new signals

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - More than $255,000 in upgrades was approved Wednesday for a heavily trafficked railroad crossing in south Belvidere.

New automatic warning devices will be installed at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing on South Appleton Road, to be completed by next summer.

The Illinois Commerce Commission Staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95% of the costs to install the new automatic warning devices at the crossing. Union Pacific will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices.

“The addition of new automatic warning devices will improve safety at this location and that is good news for the community and anyone who utilizes the crossing. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds enables important rail safety projects such as this to advance,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

