Beloit family displaced after house struck by lightning during Tuesday storms

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A Beloit family must find another place to live after lightning hit their home during Tuesday night’s storms. Now family members say they feel lucky to be alive.

For the Howell family, it seemed to be an ordinary night. They went to bed, only to be woken by a flash of light and the crash of lightning through the walls of their home.

“I thought the house was coming down, I thought we got hit by like a train, that’s how loud it was,” said Bill Howell.

As storms tore through the Stateline Tuesday, tens of thousands of lightning bolts lit up our sky. One made a direct hit on the Howell’s home in Beloit.

“Jumped up right away and we had no power in the house, I ran downstairs, my son was up he said he had smoke in his bedroom,” Howell said.

“We found that it started out probably from the roof area and then kind of worked it’s way through the house exiting out the area where the air conditioner was actually at,” said Beloit Fire Deputy Chief Jason Griffin.

Rescue crews say the electricity from the lightning strike set off a fire in the walls of the home.

“We used things like thermal imagers that assist us to look through the wall, or not really look through the wall but see heat signatures and try to help us find the actual hot spots in the house,” Griffin said.

“I don’t know why it chose that spot, I don’t know why it chose this house, this house has been here over 100 years, I don’t know,” Howell said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, lightning related fires are more common in June through August, occurring most often in the late afternoon or evening.

“I’ve been on the City of Beloit for 23 years and in that time frame I probably had six or seven lightning strikes that actually occurred so it doesn’t happen that often,” Griffin said.

“They were very professional answered all our questions made sure we understood everything I mean they were like a well oiled machine,” Howell said.

Howell says most of the third floor of their home is devastated and lots of the home has water damage from putting out the fire.

“They had to take the celling down to get the insulation out and then there’s a big hole in the roof, there’s a lot of water damage through I’d say 85 percent of the house,” Howell said.

The Howell family is currently staying at a nearby hotel thanks to assistance from the American Red Cross.

