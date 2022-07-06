Advertisement

Amazon partners with Rockford University

Career Choice program provides tuition discounts so employees can learn new skills.
By Jordan Lindvall
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University (RU) has been chosen by Amazon as one of the college and career programs the shipping giant will partner with as part of Amazon’s Career Choice Program.

This means Amazon employees can attend undergraduate classes, tuition-free to learn new skills for their careers. Hourly employees will also be offered a 15% discount on tuition to take online classes to work towards a degree and earn skills that will help them at Amazon and beyond.

Dr. Eric Fulcomer, outgoing president of Rockford University says the university is prepared to welcome any Amazon employee interested in taking advantage of the opportunity.

Amazon has a tough selection criteria when choosing partnering institutions of higher learning and says they chose RU because of a shared commitment to offering educational opportunities that lead to successful careers. Michael Quinn is the Vice President of Enrollment Management at the university. He says this is a great way for an individual who is motivated wot move up the career ladder and Rockford is the perfect place to foster that growth.

Qualifying employees will

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park police: ‘Swatting’ prank poses threat for social media gain
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley warns the public about the dangers of swatting,...
Winnebago Co. officials warn of the seriousness of ‘swatting’
Rockford police need help identifying four of several suspects in a string of gas station...
String of gas station lootings in Rockford, search underway
Deputy Sheriff Christopher Covelli shared details about Crimo's arrest Monday night.
Police: Crimo pre-planned attack, used AR-15 style weapon
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Comments on any candidate can be submitted in writing before July 29.
Candidates announced for 15th Judicial Circuit vacancy
Vang Wraggs leaves the hospital
UW Health Madison pediatric patient leaves hospital after two years
On the north side of the building, a yellow "condemned" sign hangs on the door.
‘Condemned’ sign posted on proposed abortion services clinic in Rockford
Food truck vendors find ways to still sell their food without Food Truck Tuesday
Food Truck Tuesday cancels for second time this summer