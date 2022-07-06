Amazon partners with Rockford University

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University (RU) has been chosen by Amazon as one of the college and career programs the shipping giant will partner with as part of Amazon’s Career Choice Program.

This means Amazon employees can attend undergraduate classes, tuition-free to learn new skills for their careers. Hourly employees will also be offered a 15% discount on tuition to take online classes to work towards a degree and earn skills that will help them at Amazon and beyond.

Dr. Eric Fulcomer, outgoing president of Rockford University says the university is prepared to welcome any Amazon employee interested in taking advantage of the opportunity.

Amazon has a tough selection criteria when choosing partnering institutions of higher learning and says they chose RU because of a shared commitment to offering educational opportunities that lead to successful careers. Michael Quinn is the Vice President of Enrollment Management at the university. He says this is a great way for an individual who is motivated wot move up the career ladder and Rockford is the perfect place to foster that growth.

Qualifying employees will

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.