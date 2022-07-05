Advertisement

Winnebago Co. officials warn of the dangers of ‘swatting’

Police say the dangerous prank known as swatting is a class four felony, which is the exact charge 21-year-old Jovawn Reynolds will now face.
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley warns the public about the dangers of swatting,...
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley warns the public about the dangers of swatting, following charges filed against 21-year-old Jovawn Reynolds for making fake 911 calls to police.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A series of false 911 calls prompts Rockford Park District Police to warn the public about the dangers of swatting.

A warrant is out for his arrest. If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Park District Police say Reynolds made three different 911 calls about a possible drug deal at two Rockford Parks.

They allege he intended to record the police response and post it on social media. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley explains the danger that poses to the public.

“I do share the park districts frustration in the sense that this takes resources away from actual emergencies, right. When officers and or ambulances are responding to a false call, that means they’re not responding to a legitimate call,” Hanley said.

Hanley says swatting incidents are rare in our area, but FBI statistics show it is growing nationwide.

“I think the public knows this, we don’t have unlimited resources right? There’s a limited number of ambulances, there’s a limited number of law enforcement officers actually working and so we need them to be able to respond to actual emergencies, not fake ones,” Hanley said.

Reynolds did post video of the incidents on his Tik-Tok page. The videos were public until recently, when the account switched to private.

“Holiday weekends, often times there’s more crimes occurring on long holiday weekends, particularly when the weather’s nice in the summer and so that’s what exacerbates these charges is because there were actual emergencies there were, officers were needed elsewhere,” Hanley said.

