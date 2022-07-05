Whiteside County SHIELD testing site reopens after holiday weekend

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WIFR) - Those looking for COVIDE-19 testing in Whiteside County can utilize a drive-up, no appointment necessary SHIELD testing site nearby.

The University of Illinois SHIELD saliva test site at 1300 W. 2nd Street, Rock Falls, is open to all individuals regardless of symptoms. The site is open 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays; 10 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 8:30 to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

Thanks to support from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) will be able to continue offering saliva-based COVID-19 tests to Whiteside and surrounding communities free of charge.

SHIELD tests are highly accurate PCR tests. Patients can setup a SHIELD IL online account before testing, and can view their results within 24 hours. To create an account please visit: shieldilportal.pointnclick.com and use agency code: df5brbrj.

WCHD hopes continued easy access to testing will allow individuals to test as soon as symptoms develop and help decrease transmission by identifying cases early.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.