String of gas stations robbed in Rockford, search underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four gas stations were robbed within minutes of each other over the weekend. Now, Rockford police are searching for several suspects captured by surveillance footage from the businesses.

According to police, a landscaping brick was used to smash windows at all four locations, from 2:20 to 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 2. Individuals wearing ski masks ransacked each business of miscellaneous items, cash from registers and an ATM machine.

The businesses hit during the burglary run were the Mobil gas station, 1320 N. Main St.; Shell gas station, 2233 Kishwaukee St.; Weirman Oil, 2000 Harrison Ave.; and 3202 S. Alpine Road, Rockford.

Video footage shows several individuals pulling up to the Mobil gas station in a dark-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan.

Any information on the identity of these individuals or this crime can be directed to the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, or text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411. You can also get the Rockford Police Department app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

