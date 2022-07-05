Advertisement

Police: Crimo pre-planned attack, used AR-15 style weapon

The high powered assault rifle was said to be legally purchased in the Chicagoland area.
Deputy Sheriff Christopher Covelli shared details about Crimo's arrest Monday night.
Deputy Sheriff Christopher Covelli shared details about Crimo's arrest Monday night.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators say more than 70 rounds were fired with an AR-15-style gun Monday morning, killing at least six people, and hurting another 30.

The suspected gunman, Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 22, of Highland Park, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the chaotic crowd, police said Tuesday. That’s where Crimo dropped the assault rifle he used in the shooting, and was able to walk to his mother’s home undetected.

Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, 22, is wanted in Lake County, Ill.
Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, 22, is wanted in Lake County, Ill.

No charges have been announced, but Crimo has been in custody since 7 p.m. Monday after a North Chicago officer pulled Crimo over near Lake Forest, Ill.

He was taken into custody without incident, authorities saying a “significant amount of digital evidence” helped lead investigators to Crimo.

During a news conference Tuesday, Lake County Deputy Sheriff Christopher Covelli said police found a second rifle in Crimo’s vehicle during his arrest.

Several other weapons were said to be found during a search at a Highland Park residence where the gunman was staying.

All indications say the attack was conducted by Crimo himself, without help from another party. Covelli indicated that since the investigation is ongoing, some information may change as details develop.

Until then, these are the latest updates law enforcement has released to the public.

