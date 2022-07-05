Advertisement

Local events canceled Tuesday due to heat, rain

Disco Chicken is a regular at the Rockford Park District's "Food Truck Tuesday" event.
Disco Chicken is a regular at the Rockford Park District's "Food Truck Tuesday" event.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Storms ripped through northern Illinois Monday night, leaving Tuesday hot, muggy and at-risk for more severe weather.

That’s why the Rockford Park District and Anderson Japanese Gardens canceled their Tuesday evening events.

Food Truck Tuesdays usually starts at 4 p.m. at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. The rainout line for Rockford Parks was updated at noon Tuesday to reflect the cancelation.

Just down the street, Anderson Gardens hosts Tuesday Evening in the Garden at 5:45 p.m. from May to August. Event organizer John Gleason made the announcement at noon on Tuesday as well, mentioning the event will be back next week with more performers.

“We will be looking forward to next week’s performances of Alanna Royale and David Ramirez,” Gleason said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Christopher Covelli shared details about Crimo's arrest Monday night.
Police: Crimo pre-planned attack, used AR-15 style weapon
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
The holiday weekend hosts an array of events for families and community members.
Rockford, Kirkland Fourth of July events may start late, but will go on
One dead in Winnebago County crash
Parking in downtown Rockford fills up quick during large scale events like parades and festivals.
Know before you go: Fourth of July parade and fireworks planning

Latest News

Tickets for the digitally remastered screening go on sale Friday, June 24.
‘Dirty Dancing in Concert’ celebrates 35 years with live band, screening
Ashley McBryde cancels Old Settlers Days performance in Rockton
The Rolling Stones have canceled their concert in Amsterdam, just hours before it was due to...
No satisfaction: Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones gig off
Chelsea new tour is set to visit the Coronado on November 11th
Comedian Chelsea Handler is coming to the Coronado