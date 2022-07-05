Local events canceled Tuesday due to heat, rain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Storms ripped through northern Illinois Monday night, leaving Tuesday hot, muggy and at-risk for more severe weather.

That’s why the Rockford Park District and Anderson Japanese Gardens canceled their Tuesday evening events.

Food Truck Tuesdays usually starts at 4 p.m. at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. The rainout line for Rockford Parks was updated at noon Tuesday to reflect the cancelation.

Just down the street, Anderson Gardens hosts Tuesday Evening in the Garden at 5:45 p.m. from May to August. Event organizer John Gleason made the announcement at noon on Tuesday as well, mentioning the event will be back next week with more performers.

“We will be looking forward to next week’s performances of Alanna Royale and David Ramirez,” Gleason said.

