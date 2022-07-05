Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
4 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
July 5 birthdays
By
MC
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
|
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 5 birthdays
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Suspect named in Highland Park parade shooting
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Rockford, Kirkland Fourth of July events may start late, but will go on
One dead in Winnebago County crash
Know before you go: Fourth of July parade and fireworks planning
Latest News
Some residents rethink 4th of July plans after fatal shooting in Highland Park
Some residents rethink plans after fatal shooting in Highland Park
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 7/4/2022