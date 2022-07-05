FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot, Humid, & Storms Likely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot and humid today with highs in the mid to low 90′s. Heat index values will reach 106 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms become likely after 4PM through tonight with severe storm potential. We could experience flooding rains. The shower/t-storm chances continue through Friday. Looks great for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80′s and low humidity values.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.