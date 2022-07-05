Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot, Humid, & Storms Likely

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot, Humid, & Storms Likely
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot and humid today with highs in the mid to low 90′s. Heat index values will reach 106 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms become likely after 4PM through tonight with severe storm potential. We could experience flooding rains. The shower/t-storm chances continue through Friday. Looks great for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80′s and low humidity values.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, 22, is wanted in Lake County, Ill.
Suspect named in Highland Park parade shooting
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
The holiday weekend hosts an array of events for families and community members.
Rockford, Kirkland Fourth of July events may start late, but will go on
One dead in Winnebago County crash
Parking in downtown Rockford fills up quick during large scale events like parades and festivals.
Know before you go: Fourth of July parade and fireworks planning

Latest News

Showers and storms are a better bet from late afternoon into mid-evening.
FIRST ALERT: Intense heat, more storms to take center stage Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm Potential Twice Today/Tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm Potential Twice Today/Tonight
Current modeling suggests it may be a very close call for area fireworks displays.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple storm chances in the cards on Independence Day, some potentially severe
Warmer with more Humidity Sunday
Warmer with more Humidity Sunday