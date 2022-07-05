Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Intense heat, more storms to take center stage Tuesday

Severe weather again a potential threat late Tuesday/Tuesday night
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a tranquil start to the 4th of July weekend, Independence Day, itself, was anything but.

It was a day and night featuring three rounds of thunderstorms, the first of which being just a soaking rain, the second and third presenting a rather lengthy severe weather risk.

Quieter times lie ahead as we enter our Tuesday, though things are to turn more eventful once again later in the day and potentially at night.

Sunshine is expected back to start the day Tuesday, and will quite likely dominate for much of the day. That, plus a well-established southwesterly wind will set the stage for a rapid temperature recovery. By early to mid afternoon, we’re to expect temperatures to reach the lower to middle 90s, with heat indices pushing north of 100°.

Sunshine will dominate most of the day, allowing for temperatures to surge amid gusty...
Sunshine will dominate most of the day, allowing for temperatures to surge amid gusty southwesterly winds.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Heat Indices will again reach triple digits in the afternoon.
Heat Indices will again reach triple digits in the afternoon.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When all is said and done, temperatures will reach the middle to perhaps upper 90s, with heat index values climbing as high as 110° in a few spots. That’s why it should come as no surprise that a Heat Advisory is in effect areawide from Noon to 8:00pm Tuesday.

That’s also why it should come as no surprise that we could be in for another round of active t-storms later in the day Tuesday, potentially carrying into Tuesday night. The atmosphere will again be loaded with energy, and it won’t take much for a cluster of thunderstorms to ignite ahead of a cold front by late afternoon, if not sooner.

The expected arrival of storms here is anywhere between 5:00 and 8:00pm Tuesday, and it’s possible they could stick around for several hours, as we’ll again be dealing with a rather slow moving frontal system.

Showers and storms are a better bet from late afternoon into mid-evening.
Showers and storms are a better bet from late afternoon into mid-evening.
Showers and storms are a better bet from late afternoon into mid-evening.
This, unfortunately means we could be in for another round of strong to locally severe thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours Tuesday. In nearly identical fashion to Monday, the entire Stateline sits under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather Tuesday and Tuesday night, with gusty winds and hail representing our main severe weather threats. However, a brief tornado or two would not be entirely out of the question. Also, it goes without saying, given the copious amounts of moisture expected to be present, that heavy rainfall is again very much a potential concern.

Once again, the Stateline's under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather Tuesday.
Hail and gusty winds will again present our main severe risks Tuesday.
The frontal boundary will remain stalled just to our south Wednesday, and for several days thereafter. The significance of that, locally, is that we’ll keep a daily chance for showers and storms in the forecast Wednesday through Friday, though with slightly cooler and less humid air in place, our severe threat looks to be considerably lower in that timeframe.

