‘Condemned’ sign posted on proposed abortion services clinic in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A sign on the door of the Auburn Street building reads “Condemned due to open sewer,” allegedly posted the same day the building was announced as a possible abortion services clinic, Thursday, June 30.

The owner, Dr. Dennis Christensen, says he is aware of the sign, and that he hasn’t been given a list of reasons why a building inspector for the city of Rockford posted it. Christensen says he’s reached out to the inspector several times, and hasn’t been able to reach him.

The doctor of obstetrics and gynecology, once connected to a now-closed abortion clinic in central Rockford, planned to open a clinic in the 600 block of Auburn Street, Rockford by Tuesday, July 5. However, without being able to reach the inspector for discussion, the clinic will not be opening by that date.

23 News reached out to the city of Rockford for information about the signage on the side door of the building:

“City related signage on the building at 611 Auburn Street is related to typical permits required for general building upgrades, not for any specific use of the facility. At this point, the City has not received a detailed business plan to determine if the current zoning of the building is appropriate for any potential intended use by the new owner,” the statement read.

