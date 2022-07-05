Community will choose design for Oxford Park remodel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Oxford Park playground is getting some attention from the Rockford Park District this summer with a plan for renovations.

While there are no immediate dangers, the playground, installed in 1999, is ready for a makeover. With a budget of $165,000, the project has room for community input community input on the design for the playground, to be complete by next summer.

Residents will choose between two initial master plan concepts in a survey, as well as various types of slides, swings and aesthetics for the new design. Those interested can participate here before July 18.

As one of the most heavily used playgrounds in the Rockford Park District, it’s important to have the community’s input in the planning. The park district wants residents to get the most out of this renovation, including wants and needs of the kids who play there.

Additional improvements to the park would happen over time and could only be a reality with successful fundraising efforts. The park district looks forward to how the remodel is received by community members.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.