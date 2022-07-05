Advertisement

Community will choose design for Oxford Park remodel

The remodel is expected to be complete by next summer.
The remodel is expected to be complete by next summer.(Erik Engstrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Oxford Park playground is getting some attention from the Rockford Park District this summer with a plan for renovations.

While there are no immediate dangers, the playground, installed in 1999, is ready for a makeover. With a budget of $165,000, the project has room for community input community input on the design for the playground, to be complete by next summer.

Residents will choose between two initial master plan concepts in a survey, as well as various types of slides, swings and aesthetics for the new design. Those interested can participate here before July 18.

As one of the most heavily used playgrounds in the Rockford Park District, it’s important to have the community’s input in the planning. The park district wants residents to get the most out of this renovation, including wants and needs of the kids who play there.

Additional improvements to the park would happen over time and could only be a reality with successful fundraising efforts. The park district looks forward to how the remodel is received by community members.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Christopher Covelli shared details about Crimo's arrest Monday night.
Police: Crimo pre-planned attack, used AR-15 style weapon
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Park police: ‘Swatting’ prank poses threat for social media gain
The holiday weekend hosts an array of events for families and community members.
Rockford, Kirkland Fourth of July events may start late, but will go on
One dead in Winnebago County crash

Latest News

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley warns the public about the dangers of swatting,...
Winnebago Co. officials warn of the dangers of ‘swatting’
A stop work order notice hangs on the window of a property that could house abortion services...
‘Condemned’ sign posted on proposed abortion services clinic in Rockford
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Deputy Sheriff Christopher Covelli shared details about Crimo's arrest Monday night.
Police: Crimo pre-planned attack, used AR-15 style weapon